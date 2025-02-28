Leeds United reveal crazy Yorkshire bragging rights record as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday told to lick wounds
United have not tasted defeat against the likes of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town or Rotherham United during the past five years.
The Whites extended their run to 19 consecutive matches on Monday night at Bramall Lane, seeing off the Blades by three goals to one in what was perhaps the most memorable comeback triumph in recent Leeds history given the context of the game.
Leeds have won 14 of their last 19 Yorkshire derbies, scoring 39 times in the process, dating back to February 2020.
The official Leeds United 'X' account posted: "Unbeaten against Yorkshire sides in the league for the last 5 years! Yorkshire is ours!"
A full breakdown of Leeds' Yorkshire derbies of the past five years can be found below:
Feb, 2025: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United
Jan, 2025: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Jan, 2025: Hull City 3-3 Leeds United
Oct, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Sheffield United
Aug, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United
Aug, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Hull City
Apr, 2024: Leeds United 3-1 Hull City
Mar, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United
Mar, 2024: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United
Feb, 2024: Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United
Nov, 2023: Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United
Oct, 2023: Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town
Sep, 2023: Hull City 0-0 Leeds United
Sep, 2023: Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Apr, 2021: Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United
Sep, 2021: Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United
Jul, 2020: Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley
Mar, 2020: Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Feb, 2020: Hull City 0-4 Leeds United
