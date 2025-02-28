Leeds United reveal crazy Yorkshire bragging rights record as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday told to lick wounds

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:49 BST

Leeds United's official social media accounts have championed the Whites' unbeaten record against fellow Yorkshire clubs over the past five seasons.

United have not tasted defeat against the likes of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town or Rotherham United during the past five years.

The Whites extended their run to 19 consecutive matches on Monday night at Bramall Lane, seeing off the Blades by three goals to one in what was perhaps the most memorable comeback triumph in recent Leeds history given the context of the game.

Leeds have won 14 of their last 19 Yorkshire derbies, scoring 39 times in the process, dating back to February 2020.

The official Leeds United 'X' account posted: "Unbeaten against Yorkshire sides in the league for the last 5 years! Yorkshire is ours!"

A full breakdown of Leeds' Yorkshire derbies of the past five years can be found below:

Feb, 2025: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United

Jan, 2025: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Jan, 2025: Hull City 3-3 Leeds United

Oct, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Sheffield United

Aug, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

Aug, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Hull City

Apr, 2024: Leeds United 3-1 Hull City

Mar, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

Mar, 2024: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United

Feb, 2024: Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United

Nov, 2023: Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United

Oct, 2023: Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Sep, 2023: Hull City 0-0 Leeds United

Sep, 2023: Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Apr, 2021: Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United

Sep, 2021: Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United

Jul, 2020: Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley

Mar, 2020: Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Feb, 2020: Hull City 0-4 Leeds United

