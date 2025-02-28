Leeds United's official social media accounts have championed the Whites' unbeaten record against fellow Yorkshire clubs over the past five seasons.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites extended their run to 19 consecutive matches on Monday night at Bramall Lane, seeing off the Blades by three goals to one in what was perhaps the most memorable comeback triumph in recent Leeds history given the context of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have won 14 of their last 19 Yorkshire derbies, scoring 39 times in the process, dating back to February 2020.

The official Leeds United 'X' account posted: "Unbeaten against Yorkshire sides in the league for the last 5 years! Yorkshire is ours!"

A full breakdown of Leeds' Yorkshire derbies of the past five years can be found below:

Feb, 2025: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United

Jan, 2025: Leeds United 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Jan, 2025: Hull City 3-3 Leeds United

Oct, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Sheffield United

Aug, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

Aug, 2024: Leeds United 2-0 Hull City

Apr, 2024: Leeds United 3-1 Hull City

Mar, 2024: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United

Mar, 2024: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leeds United

Feb, 2024: Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham United

Nov, 2023: Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United

Oct, 2023: Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town

Sep, 2023: Hull City 0-0 Leeds United

Sep, 2023: Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Apr, 2021: Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United

Sep, 2021: Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United

Jul, 2020: Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley

Mar, 2020: Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Feb, 2020: Hull City 0-4 Leeds United