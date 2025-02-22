Another trip to the capital is on the Leeds United horizon.

Leeds United have revealed their away ticket allocation for the moved Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers and sales details.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will take on the Rs at Loftus Road on Saturday, March 15 in a game moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Leeds have been given an away allocation of 1,760 tickets for the fixture and the sales process begins early next week.

Phase one of the sales process will start at 1pm on Tuesday, February 25 for Tracker (supporters who attended 25 or more away games in the 2023/24 season) with 50 per cent chance on first come first served basis.

Phase two will see tickets go on sale to Home Season Ticket Holders on a first come first served basis from 1pm on Wednesday, February 26.

Phase three then sees tickets go on sale to Members on a first come first served basis from 1pm on Thursday, February 27.

For tickets, more information and prices visit Leeds United’s website HERE