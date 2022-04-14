Leeds United reveal away ticket allocation for Premier League clash at Arsenal and sale details
Leeds United have revealed their away ticket allocation for next month's Premier League clash at Arsenal.
By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:42 pm
The Whites will face the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, May 8 for a game screened live on Sky Sports.
Leeds have been given 3,000 tickets for the clash and sales will open online at 1pm next Tuesday, initially for Super Away Attendees.
