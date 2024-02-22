Leeds United away allocation for Friday night clash v Sheffield Wednesday, cost and sale details
Leeds United have revealed their away allocation for next month's Friday night Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday with prices and ticket sales details.
The Championship clash between the Owls and Whites had already been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, March 8 for live coverage on Sky Sports.
Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an away allocation of 3,689 tickets which will be sold in four phases, the first of which begins tomorrow (Friday, February 23) at 1pm for Super Away Attendees only.
Tickets are priced at £36 for Adults, £26 for Seniors 65+ and Under 21s, £15 for Under 17s, £10 for Under 11s and £5 for Under 5s. For full details visit Leeds United's website.