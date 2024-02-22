Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have revealed their away allocation for next month's Friday night Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday with prices and ticket sales details.

The Championship clash between the Owls and Whites had already been moved to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, March 8 for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an away allocation of 3,689 tickets which will be sold in four phases, the first of which begins tomorrow (Friday, February 23) at 1pm for Super Away Attendees only.