Leeds United will come up against Southampton striker Adam Armstrong on Saturday lunchtime after injury to Nigerian international Josh Maja forced West Bromwich Albion into the loan market earlier this month.

Armstrong was a late arrival at The Hawthorns on deadline day after it was made clear to the north-east born striker he was surplus to requirements on the south coast under new Saints boss Ivan Juric.

The experienced Championship forward has previous with the Elland Road faithful, having scored the only goal of the game in Southampton's play-off final victory at Wembley last May.

Armstrong also found the back of the net three weeks earlier when Southampton visited Leeds on the final day of the regular season, beating Daniel Farke's men 2-1 in what proved to be a dress rehearsal for the Championship finale in London.

The 28-year-old has scored once since signing on loan in the West Midlands for the remainder of the season, on his Baggies debut against Sheffield Wednesday, but is now three games without a goal.

Armstrong is expected to start for Tony Mowbray's side in the absence of top scorer Maja, who sustained a lower leg injury last month which continues to keep him sidelined.

Leeds were linked with a late January window move for Armstrong but nothing materialised, nor did their confirmed interest in his Southampton teammate Cameron Archer.

The Saints forward isn't the only threat Leeds need to be wary of on Saturday lunchtime. Attacking midfielder Tom Fellows is the Championship's leading creator this season with 11 assists to his name. Meanwhile, on the left flank, Mikey Johnston has added a further five assists, making up quite the front three for the Baggies.