A Leeds United reunion is on the cards following a club deal for a former Whites youngster.

Former Leeds United youngster Conor Shaughnessy is heading for a Whites reunion on the back of a “phenomenal” season and now a new deal.

Republic of Ireland youth international defender Shaughnessy joined Leeds after just turning 20 back in September 2016 following a Whites trial after leaving Reading.

Shaughnessy remained on United’s books for the next three and a half years but made just 15 appearances for the Whites amid loan spells away from the club with Hearts, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion.

The Irishman eventually left Leeds to join Rochdale before making the switch to Burton Albion and then Portsmouth in June of last year where he has since excelled.

The defender made 49 appearances across all competitions for Pompey in his first season with the club as the side stormed to promotion to the Championship as League One champions.

Portsmouth will provide United’s first opponents of the new season at Elland Road in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 10 and 27-year-old Shaughnessy is approaching the new campaign having signed a new three-year-deal with the club who have the option of another year.

Announcing the deal on their website, Portsmouth described Shaughnessy’s first season with the club as “phenomenal”.

Boss John Mousinho said: “Conor started 45 out of 46 league games last season and was outstanding for us. We were keen to give him a new deal and are delighted to keep Conor at the club for even longer.