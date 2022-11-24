Leeds players are set to return to training on Monday, November 28 as Jesse Marsch prepares his side for a return to Premier League action in a month’s time. The team have been given two weeks off since the 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent fixture as the domestic football calendar breaks to accommodate the FIFA World Cup.

Marsch and family have been to South America, visiting world heritage site Machu Picchu as well as attending a wedding where the American head coach doubled as best man. Meanwhile, Leeds players have also been on a variety of luxurious breaks, including Rodrigo Moreno visiting Disneyland Paris, Joel Robles in Mexico and several squad members in Dubai. All players except for Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen will make a return to training early next week, in time for the conclusion of the World Cup group stage, meaning it may not be too long before the trio representing the Whites on the global stage are back at Thorp Arch, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take two weeks off for everyone,” Marsch said prior to the World Cup break. “They will have a running programme in the second week to stay fit, but I think over two weeks, they shouldn't lose much fitness and that'll give us enough time to prepare for ourselves.

Leeds United's training base at Thorp Arch

"They will have two weeks off, but the first week they do absolutely nothing. Then we come back at the 28th here and we do testing,” he added.

Marsch hoped to disclose full details of Leeds’ plans during the World Cup hiatus, but could only reveal that he was happy with the club’s schedule and the ‘opponents’ they are set to face before December 28 when Manchester City arrive at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a good plan. And I think we have some good opponents and then we'll have most of our team together which is a positive.”