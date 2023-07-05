‘Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City’ is set to air on the streaming service on July 19 and was filmed during a 12-month period to portray his journey from the Thorp Arch academy of his home-town club to a £42m move to the Etihad.

Phillips celebrated a treble under Pep Guardiola in his first ever season of football away from Leeds, although he made just 21 appearances and started only twice in the Premier League.

The documentary has been produced by NEO Studios, a production company founded by Andrea Radrizzani, who at present remains the majority owner of Leeds United. Radrizzani's sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises is awaiting EFL ratification but a deal has been agreed to transition his 56 per cent stake to the stateside investment group for a sum believed to be in the region of £170m.

NEO Studios were previously executive producers of ‘Take us Home:Leeds United’, a series that captured the club's ascent from the Championship to the Premier League under head coach Marcelo Bielsa. They were also behind ‘Academy Dreams’, a six-part docu-series that followed the club's Thorp Arch youngsters during the 2021/22 season.

A spokesperson for NEO Studios says their latest Leeds United related offering, a 90-minute film, shows the events of Phillips' dramatic rise in the game: “It is an honest portrayal of a happy, talented young player, his struggles with injuries and a meteoric rise from an ordinary lad from Leeds, to become part of one of the Premier League’s most successful teams - Manchester City.”

Phillips himself wanted the film to show that it is possible to achieve dreams.

“I’m happy to have my story told from behind the scenes to show that there’s a lot more to my life than people see on the surface and on the pitch, to show that at the end of the day I am just a normal person trying to live my dream and do my best and to showcase how important my family and friends are during my career and throughout my life," said the England midfielder.

LEEDS LAD - Kalvin Phillips made his name at Leeds United prior to a £42m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Last season he celebrated a treble but only started twice in the top flight. Pic: Getty

“My main objective was to inspire people of all ages that anything you put your mind to and hard work is possible but also to be humble and enjoy every moment of whatever career path you take. And that there’s valuable lessons in every part of life. Take them as positively as you can and keep pushing to reach your dreams.”

The 27-year-old rose to prominence thanks to Bielsa's revolution of his role and performances for Leeds in a deep-lying midfield position. Phillips' presence as the midfield destroyer helped Bielsa's Leeds to storm to the Championship title and then finish in the top 10 in the Premier League.