Leeds United goalkeeper issues message as Whites exit is announced

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st May 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 12:55 BST
A departing Leeds keeper has issued a message upon his exit being confirmed

Departing young Leeds United keeper Harry Christy has issued a message of thanks upon 14 years at Elland Road coming to an end.

Leeds submitted their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon which brought news of ten Academy players leaving the club upon the expiry of their current contracts.

Christy, 21, signed a new one-year deal with the club last July but the keeper will now depart the Whites this summer after almost a decade and a half with the club.

Taking to his Instagram page, Christy wrote: “14 years and many memories later. Thank you Leeds United.”

