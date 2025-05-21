A departing Leeds keeper has issued a message upon his exit being confirmed

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departing young Leeds United keeper Harry Christy has issued a message of thanks upon 14 years at Elland Road coming to an end.

Leeds submitted their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon which brought news of ten Academy players leaving the club upon the expiry of their current contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christy, 21, signed a new one-year deal with the club last July but the keeper will now depart the Whites this summer after almost a decade and a half with the club.

Taking to his Instagram page, Christy wrote: “14 years and many memories later. Thank you Leeds United.”