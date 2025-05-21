Leeds United goalkeeper issues message as Whites exit is announced
Departing young Leeds United keeper Harry Christy has issued a message of thanks upon 14 years at Elland Road coming to an end.
Leeds submitted their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon which brought news of ten Academy players leaving the club upon the expiry of their current contracts.
Christy, 21, signed a new one-year deal with the club last July but the keeper will now depart the Whites this summer after almost a decade and a half with the club.
Taking to his Instagram page, Christy wrote: “14 years and many memories later. Thank you Leeds United.”