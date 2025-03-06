Leeds United say there is 'zero truth' in reports linking the club with a move for German sporting director Samir Arabi, despite reports on the continent.

Sky Germany claimed on Thursday morning Arabi had been shortlisted by the Elland Road hierarchy as a potential candidate for the sporting director role.

Leeds have denied these reports linking the former Arminia Bielefeld executive with a move to England.

United are without a sporting director, or equivalent, following the departure of technical director Gretar Steinsson earlier this season. The former Icelandic international has moved roles to take up a position within majority Leeds owner 49ers Enterprises' global football structure.

Former academy director Adam Underwood has taken on a more central position since Steinsson's exit, working alongside lead scout Alex Davies, first-team manager Daniel Farke and transfers consultant Nick Hammond, who make up the Leeds recruitment top brass.

Arabi spent 12 years at German club Arminia, helping the club rise from 3. Liga - the third tier of German football - to the Bundesliga during spells as director of football and managing director for sport, between 2011 and 2023.

The 46-year-old departed the SchücoArena in March 2023 with Arminia facing the possibility of back-to-back relegations. The club ultimately returned to the third tier at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

During Arabi's time as an Arminia executive, the club won 3. Liga in 2015 and 2. Bundesliga in 2020 before retaining their top flight status for two seasons.