Leeds United reshuffle with two changes v Bristol City after knock and five out

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Bristol City for which he has five men out.

Farke revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Bournemouth loanee winger Jaidon Anthony was "50-50” to feature against the Robins after rolling his ankle.

Anthony was handed his full Whites debut in Wednesday evening’s 1-0 win at home to QPR in which he replaced the benched Dan James but James now comes back into the side as Anthony drops to the bench.

The other alteration to the XI sees centre midfielder Glen Kamara replace right back Luke Ayling as Kamara, Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray all start, perhaps with Ampadu playing centre back.

Jamie Shackleton (shoulder), Junior Firpo (hip), Djed Spence (knee), Willy Gnonto (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) were already confirmed as being out.

Farke was also planning to take a late call on Sam Byram as to whether the 30-year-old full-back would be able to take in a third game in a week but Byram starts, possibly at right back with Struijk a possibility to line up at left back.

Struijlk captains the side in the absence of both club captain Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling who are both on the bench.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson has made one change to his side for whom Nahki Wells comes into the XI to replace Harry Cornick.

CAPTAIN: Pascal Struijk, right, pictured next to Joel Piroe arriving for Leeds United's Championship hosting of Bristol City. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Garnder-Hickman, Dickie, Naismith, Pring, James, Williams, Knight, Sykes, Wells, Bell. Subs: Bajic, Cornick, King, Mehmeti, Weimann, Conway, Roberts, Yeboah, Nelson.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, James, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Poveda, Anthony, Gelhardt, Bamford.