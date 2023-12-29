Leeds United are in for another rollercoaster ride at West Bromwich Albion, in a game that calls for an improvement according to the YEP Jury.

Keith Ingham

It wouldn’t be Leeds if you didn’t put in an abysmal performance after previously playing the best football you’ve played all season and beaten one of your rivals to boot. It’s very frustrating but I’ve been a fan long enough to understand that it goes with following the club. It seems we go a step forward then go backwards next game.

The 2-1 defeat was annoying and frustrating but you have to point the finger right at the actions of Illan Meslier because his dismissal for raising his hands to Preston’s Milutan Osmajic who theatrically dived to the floor and rolled about. That moment of stupidity cost Leeds. Preston won the game with a superb last-minute goal. Daniel Farke will have to change at least one player as Meslier is suspended. I’d suggest, with Sam Byram fit enough for the bench at Preston he should come in at left-back, leaving Farke to decide between Archie Gray and Djed Spence at right-back. The youngster was beaten countless times by MOTM Liam Millar and maybe he’s due a rest. Only Matteo Joseph impressed from the bench so Farke will probably go with the majority who started against Ipswich and Preston.

Tonight’s opponents West Brom beat Norwich 1-0 so will go into the game with confidence. They sit a place below and six points behind and in good form. This will be a hard game without a doubt. Ipswich and Leicester drew their ‘six pointer’ 1-1 with Town grabbing an injury-time equaliser. Southampton’s 5-0 battering of Swansea dropped Leeds into fourth place to put a massive dampener on last Saturday’s result.

If the team that turned up against Ipswich is on show, we’ve a good chance of a win; if it’s the one that turned up at Stoke, Southampton and Preston then it could be another defeat on the road for Leeds. I’ll sit on the fence and say an entertaining draw. Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2 Leeds United 2

Neil Grewer

Leeds will need to improve on the last away performance if they are to get anything from the trip to The Hawthorns. It will be interesting to see Karl Darlow in goal as many supporters expected him to be first choice this season although the circumstances which resulted in this are frustrating – a stupid unnecessary sending off following some ridiculous and embarrassing play acting by the PNE forward (this really should be stamped out of the game).

IMPROVEMENT NEEDED - Leeds United will need to give Daniel Farke what he has asked for in terms of an improved attacking performance at West Bromwich Albion. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Recent goals conceded have revealed weak points in the full-back positions – although with mitigating circumstances owing to injuries. If Sam Byram is fit, I would start him at left-back with Djed Spence at right-back, thus allowing for the possibility of freshening up the midfield with Archie Gray in addition to Ilia Gruev (who has looked lively and proficient). Leeds have looked leggy and short on ideas recently so I feel a tweaking of the team is required. I expect a tight game but Leeds have the quality to win the contest if the quality shines through and weaknesses are not exposed. A good performance and result is required. Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 2

Andy Rhodes

After a disappointing run of results in recent weeks, attention turns to another fixture against a promotion-chasing rival. West Brom have suffered a similar dip in form to Leeds but are strong at home, having lost only twice at The Hawthorns this campaign. United, meanwhile, are looking to make amends for a lacklustre display on Boxing Day. The performance lacked energy and creativity, summed up by Crycensio Summerville’s withdrawal on 68 minutes.

Perhaps it was a case of giving some players a rest, as Daniel Farke referenced last week. Some squad rotation may occur again in the Midlands, with Sam Byram looking ready to play. What United have tried in the last few weeks just hasn’t worked but Farke won’t be tempted to go back to the drawing board. By and large, what Leeds have done so far has worked but, with Southampton and Ipswich continuing to rack up the points, the Whites can’t afford many more off days. Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 2 Leeds United 0.

David Watkins

After the disappointment of wasting an opportunity to close the gap to the top two with defeat at Preston, we are quickly back in action with yet another live-on-TV game, on Friday night at promotion rivals, West Bromwich Albion. Every game is huge now of course; any slip-up just further increases that gap to the top two. But the Albion game also offers the chance to stretch the gap between us and them to nine points and that would mean one less cause to look over our shoulders.

Albion’s form has been erratic, but they will be heartened by Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Norwich. Two defeats in the north east at Middlesbrough and Sunderland, a 2-1 home reverse to Leicester, a 2-0 win at Rotherham, and a home draw with Stoke complete their December results. They are a capable side and top scorer Thomas Asante is one of the form players in the Championship.

The 64,000 dollar question is whether or not Daniel Farke will finally rest any of his players but we do know that Karl Darlow will deputise for the banned Illan Meslier. Strap yourselves in; I suspect this will be another rollercoaster! Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1 Leeds United 0

Mike Gill

The relentless grind of Championship football finds Leeds at The Hawthorns on Friday for an encounter with Carlos Corberan and his Baggies. For the 'glass half empty brigade' this will be a further regression into the mire of mediocrity. The more positive amongst us will view this game as an opportunity for the Whites to put the Preston experience and Meslier Madness behind them. One bright spot for me at Deepdale was the continuing development of Pascal Struijk's leadership qualities. His insistence on taking responsibility for the penalty was evidence of his growing maturity. West Brom are having another decent season and sit six points behind Leeds in the play-off spots.