Leeds United reportedly set to join five PL rivals in pre-season tournament abroad with proviso
Leeds United are reportedly set to compete in a pre-season tournament abroad along with five other Premier League rivals, on one huge proviso.
A report from The Athletic claims that the Premier League are set to confirm a six-team summer tournament in the USA this week with games taking place at the end of July. The report claims that Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United will take part in the tournament, along with Leeds if they ensure their top-flight survival.
Leeds could have moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a victory in Sunday’s hosting of Crystal Palace but a 5-1 reverse has left the Whites fifth-bottom and two points clear of the drop zone with eight games left to play.