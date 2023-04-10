News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
3 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
6 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Leeds United reportedly set to join five PL rivals in pre-season tournament abroad with proviso

Leeds United are reportedly set to compete in a pre-season tournament abroad along with five other Premier League rivals, on one huge proviso.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read

A report from The Athletic claims that the Premier League are set to confirm a six-team summer tournament in the USA this week with games taking place at the end of July. The report claims that Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Newcastle United will take part in the tournament, along with Leeds if they ensure their top-flight survival.

Leeds could have moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a victory in Sunday’s hosting of Crystal Palace but a 5-1 reverse has left the Whites fifth-bottom and two points clear of the drop zone with eight games left to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SUMMER DATE: For Leeds United and also Chelsea according to a report, subject to a big provision. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.SUMMER DATE: For Leeds United and also Chelsea according to a report, subject to a big provision. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
SUMMER DATE: For Leeds United and also Chelsea according to a report, subject to a big provision. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Aston VillaNewcastle UnitedUSABrentfordBrightonChelseaCrystal Palace