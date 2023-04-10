Leeds United reportedly 'replaced' in pre-season tournament by fellow PL side due to 'standing'

A report from The Athletic on Monday claimed that the Premier League were set to confirm a six-team ‘summer series’ tournament in the USA this week with games taking place at the end of July. The report claimed that Aston Villa , Brentford , Brighton , Chelsea and Newcastle United would take part in the tournament, along with Leeds if they ensure their top-flight survival.

But The Athletic now claim that Fulham have ‘replaced’ Leeds who were ‘lined up’ but that the club’s ‘current standing has seen them drop out’. Leeds could have moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a victory in Sunday’s hosting of Crystal Palace but a 5-1 reverse has left the Whites fifth-bottom and two points clear of the drop zone with eight games left to play.