Leeds United reportedly reject bid from Premier League side for international attacking star
A report from the Daily Mail claims that Everton firmed up their interest in United’s teenage Italian international forward Willy Gnonto with a £15m approach that was swiftly rejected. Leeds are also said to have informed Everton that they have no intention of selling the player who proved an instant hit upon joining the Whites from FC Zurich for just £4m last summer.
Speaking as he penned this week’s YEP column, former Whites midfielder David Prutton said of the Gnonto news: “As much as I work in football and have played in football, I've got absolutely no idea how you quantify a player from a literal financial point of view at all.
"Not a clue, it depends who wants to buy him, it depends on how deals are structured, the potential of the player against the realisation of the player. £15million for a lad that played a handful of times last season in the Premier League and plays international football? Possibly you'd want a bit more. But is he worth £25-30 million? No. Is Declan Rice worth £105 million? No. So in answer to whether £15m is enough, God knows.”