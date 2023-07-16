Leeds United reportedly reject bid from Premier League side for international attacking star

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Everton firmed up their interest in United’s teenage Italian international forward Willy Gnonto with a £15m approach that was swiftly rejected. Leeds are also said to have informed Everton that they have no intention of selling the player who proved an instant hit upon joining the Whites from FC Zurich for just £4m last summer.

Speaking as he penned this week’s YEP column, former Whites midfielder David Prutton said of the Gnonto news: “As much as I work in football and have played in football, I've got absolutely no idea how you quantify a player from a literal financial point of view at all.

