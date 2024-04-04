Leeds United reportedly make bid for teen striker after impressing during eight-week trial period
The teenage forward has been on trial at Leeds over the past two months and has reportedly impressed enough during the club’s Under-18 Premier League fixtures to be considered for a permanent transfer.
Cotcher is currently on the books at Sunderland but according to The Telegraph, could soon be a Leeds player after going on trial with the Whites at the start of this year. The England Under-17 attacker has scored twice in league action since joining on trial, against Liverpool and the Black Cats, whom he looks set to leave.
The North East club will be owed a compensation fee from Leeds if United do take up Cotcher’s registration, however, meaning his transfer will come at a cost, although due to the player’s age, is unlikely to be a significant sum.
Cotcher contributed to ten goals in 19 league appearances for Sunderland's U18s last season. The player was also brought into former boss Tony Mowbray's squad for their FA Cup Third Round fixture against Shrewsbury Town at the beginning of 2023.
He has since been on trial with Arsenal and Manchester United but it appears Leeds will be his destination.
The Whites’ U18s are into the last four of this season’s FA Youth Cup for the first time since 1998, taking on Millwall at Elland Road for a place in the final against Manchester City.
