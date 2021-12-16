The Whites now have eight senior players battling medical issues in the treatment room while Junior Firpo is set to serve a one-match ban after receiving a fifth booking of the season.

Bielsa saw his side lose 7-0 to top flight reigning champions Manchester City in midweek but face a quick turnaround with the visit of Arsenal to LS11 on Saturday night (17.30).

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been missing with hamstring problems and face an extended period on the sidelines.

Leeds United winger Dan James has reportedly picked up an injury. Pic: Getty

Robin Koch (hip/pelvis) is a long-term absentee while Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot) are battling for full fitness following recent knocks.

Jamie Shackleton is another who limped off during the defeat at the Etihad and James has now joined him due to a muscular injury, report The Telegraph.

The winger was a half-time substitute in the record-equalling defeat across the Pennines on Tuesday evening.

He was replaced by youngster Joe Geldhart at the interval having been selected as a lone front man, though struggled to make an impact as Leeds capitulated.

James' absence means that the Whites now have a lengthy absentee list for the current busy festive period of matches.

Leeds host Arsenal before games against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley with the Clarets clash in the new year.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media on Thursday lunchtime to clarify the injury situation in his squad.

Elsewhere, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's Premier League games to be postponed amid rising Covid cases.

The Bees currently have a combination of 13 players and members of staff isolating and saw their midweek game against Manchester United called off due to an outbreak at Old Trafford.