Leeds United reportedly dealt blow in pursuit of leading contender for managerial post

Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is believed to be United’s leading contender to replace Marsch but a report from Spain claims that the 40-year-old has ‘said no to an offer from Leeds’ in order to stay put with the La Liga highflyers. The report, from Spanish outlet Onda Cero, claims: "The good performance of the people from Madrid has attracted attention in the Premier League, which a few months ago took Unai Emery to Aston Villa from Villarreal. It seems that this time the same thing will not happen since Iraola will finally stay in the Vallecas team. In recent days, emissaries from Leeds have explained the project to the coach that it has a clause of 10 million euros. Iraola has decided to remain in the franjirrojo group since he considers that leaving at this time would be leaving his team stranded with which he faces an exciting second round after the good progress in the first part of the season.” Vallecano currently sit fifth in La Liga, just three points behind Atletico Madrid in the division’s fourth and final Champions League spot.