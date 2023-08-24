Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reportedly agree fee for next summer signing hot on heels of striker move

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a fee for their next summer recruit, hot on the heels of the club’s new striker signing.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Aug 2023, 22:45 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 22:52 BST

Leeds announced on Thursday evening that they had signed Dutch striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a four-year deal and The Athletic are now reporting that the Whites have agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for German international midfielder Nadiem Amiri. The fee is a reported £5m and the 26-year-old would become the club’s latest signing of the summer if approving to the switch.

