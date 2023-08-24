Leeds United reportedly agree fee for next summer signing hot on heels of striker move
Leeds United have reportedly agreed a fee for their next summer recruit, hot on the heels of the club’s new striker signing.
Leeds announced on Thursday evening that they had signed Dutch striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a four-year deal and The Athletic are now reporting that the Whites have agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for German international midfielder Nadiem Amiri. The fee is a reported £5m and the 26-year-old would become the club’s latest signing of the summer if approving to the switch.