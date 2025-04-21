Ex-Leeds United coach congratulates club on promotion despite premature exit

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 21st Apr 2025, 22:27 BST
Former Leeds United coach Rene Maric has congratulated the club on its promotion back to the Premier League.

Maric spent a number of months as Leeds assistant under former head coach Jesse Marsch during the 2022/23 season, leaving at the same time as the American, who was relieved of his duties.

Leeds went on to be relegated that year as Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce were unable to correct United's course.

Upon returning to the Premier League, Maric took to social media platform 'X', to express his delight at the team's promotion.

"Congratulations! A truly big, historic club with an amazing fanbase returning to where they belong. Great work by players and staff, what a tremendous season," he wrote.

What is Maric up to these days?

Maric is currently an assistant to Vincent Kompany at German giants Bayern Munich. The Austrian remains highly-rated in coaching circles despite his brief Elland Road stint and has had success in recent years with Bayern's youth teams.

It follows plenty of other congratulatory messages from former players, clubs of current Leeds men and neutrals, many of whom are pleased to see a team of Leeds' stature back amongst the top flight for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Leeds still have two Championship games remaining this season, at home to Bristol City next Monday, followed by a trip to Plymouth Argyle on the final day, which could prove to be a title showdown with fellow automatic promotion winners Burnley.

