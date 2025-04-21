Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United coach Rene Maric has congratulated the club on its promotion back to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maric spent a number of months as Leeds assistant under former head coach Jesse Marsch during the 2022/23 season, leaving at the same time as the American, who was relieved of his duties.

Leeds went on to be relegated that year as Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce were unable to correct United's course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon returning to the Premier League, Maric took to social media platform 'X', to express his delight at the team's promotion.

"Congratulations! A truly big, historic club with an amazing fanbase returning to where they belong. Great work by players and staff, what a tremendous season," he wrote.

What is Maric up to these days?

Maric is currently an assistant to Vincent Kompany at German giants Bayern Munich. The Austrian remains highly-rated in coaching circles despite his brief Elland Road stint and has had success in recent years with Bayern's youth teams.

It follows plenty of other congratulatory messages from former players, clubs of current Leeds men and neutrals, many of whom are pleased to see a team of Leeds' stature back amongst the top flight for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds still have two Championship games remaining this season, at home to Bristol City next Monday, followed by a trip to Plymouth Argyle on the final day, which could prove to be a title showdown with fellow automatic promotion winners Burnley.