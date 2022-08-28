Leeds United remain keen on attacker as former Whites man joins hometown club

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United were beaten 1-0 away at Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday.

The Whites have picked up their first loss of the season.

Despite being defeated by Graham Potter’s side, it has still been a decent start to the campaign.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding the club....

Attacker latest

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a move to land Dan James from Leeds.

The Welshman started for the Yorkshire club against Brighton.

James made the move to Yorkshire in January 2021 from Manchester United and has since scored four goals.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Spurs have ‘only’ offered a loan proposal at this moment in time.

Former Leeds man joins hometown club

Former Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy has joined his hometown club.

He spent five years at Elland Road from 2013 to 2018 and made 111 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra man has now been snapped up by local team Macclesfield on a free transfer.

They play their football in the Northern Premier League and are also the home to familiar names like Nicky Maynard, Neil Danns, Zeki Fryers and Mark Duffy.

Brereton Diaz update

Blackburn Rovers ace Ben Brereton Diaz remains a transfer option for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Chile international scored 22 goals in all competitions last term and has managed to bag two far this season.