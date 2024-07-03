Leeds United released youngster with Elland Road family history secures Swiss move
Carole was one of a number of youngsters released by the Whites at the end of their contracts and though the winger was thought to be on the radar of English clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, he penned a two-year deal with Servette on Tuesday after completing a medical. The YEP understands he will initially join up with the Swiss club’s Under 21s, with a view to first team progression later in the season, after an injury-hit final campaign at Leeds.
The 19-year-old followed in his dad’s footsteps in signing for Leeds United. Seb Carole played 52 times for the Whites in a career that also saw him feature for Monaco and Brighton. Tweeting on behalf of his son after this summer’s Thorp Arch exit, he said: “This is goodbye after 11 years at the club. I had built some friendships, worked with fantastic people and played with and against great academy players. I will keep wonderful memories. Thanks everyone at @LUFC."
Carole joined Leeds at the age of nine from Kirk Deighton Rangers and came through the ranks to sign a professional deal before featuring for the Under 18s on 50 occasions, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. For the Under 21s he played a further 17 times.
Last season Servette finished third in the Swiss Super League, four points ahead of Willy Gnonto’s former club FC Zurich, and qualified for the Europa Conference League. This summer ex Estonia national team manager Thomas Häberli took over as head coach, with former manager René Weiler moving upstairs into a sporting director role. Their 2024/25 league season will get under way on July 21 with a game against FC Luzern.
