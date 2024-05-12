Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have been in contact with the supporter who was injured in an incident at Norwich City on Sunday.

A Whites supporter was pictured on social media with blood coming from a facial wound following the play-off semi-final fixture at Carrow Road. Police confirmed in a statement that two men had been arrested, one on suspicion of assault GBH and another on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. They are also seeking a third man and have appealed for information and phone camera footage.

Leeds have also now released a statement on the incident. A spokesperson said: “Leeds United can confirm that a supporter received medical treatment and was discharged following an incident that occurred outside Carrow Road following Sunday's Sky Bet Championship Play-Off fixture. The supporter was seen by paramedics at the scene, and the club have also been in contact with the supporter. Two individuals were arrested by Norfolk Police. The club will now work closely with the police to fully investigate the incident, understand the facts and take appropriate action.”

Norfolk Police said earlier in the day: “"Two men have been arrested following an incident in Norwich this afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2pm today (Sunday 12 May 2024) when a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin. The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

"A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. A man aged in 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men remain in custody. Officers believe another man was also involved in this afternoon’s incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened."