Leeds United have released a statement to address an incident during the club's FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Whites were beaten in west London as Conor Gallagher's 90th minute effort proved to be the difference on the night, with the Blues winning 3-2 to progress to the next round and bring Leeds' run in the competition to an end.

Mateo Joseph scored a brace against the Premier League outfit, but it wasn't enough to help Leeds avoid their first loss of the calendar year. However, the club have moved to confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter which occurred in the stands.

What happened is unclear at this stage but the statement, released during the second half of the contest, confirmed it occurred in the Shed End stand of Stamford Bridge, where travelling supporters are housed, during the first half. The club insist the occurrence is being investigated with the emergency services taking charge of the situation.

The statement read: "Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game.

"The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

Daniel Farke's side took the lead in the capital as Joseph made the most of Chelsea's error in possession to prod the Whites in front. Moises Caicedo equalised, though, before Mykhailo Mudryk put the hosts ahead just before the break.

