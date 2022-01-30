Leeds United reject interest in stars Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha from Premier League club

West Ham United were reportedly lining up bids for Whites winger Raphinha and England International Phillips, but the YEP understands no offers were made.

The Hammers did however express interest in the pair and were informed that neither would be leaving Elland Road.

Raphinha has been in talks for a new contract and Phillips has put on record his desire for a new deal with the Whites, although the pair are yet to put pen to paper. Their current deals are due to expire in 2024

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HANDS OFF: Leeds United have firmly rejected the idea of selling either Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha in the January transfer window. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Leeds have been unable to secure their own priority target this month, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, but have been adamant throughout the window that they had no plans to sell key men.

There has been interest shown in winger Crysencio Summerville but unless Leeds can replace him, the youngster will stay part of Marcelo Bielsa's plans