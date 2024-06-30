Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have officially rejected Brentford's offer for Archie Gray.

The teenager travelled for a medical on Saturday night as a £40m deal became imminent, but the two clubs were still in talks over the payment schedule. But the YEP can reveal that on Sunday morning Leeds rejected the offer from Brentford.

Gray has been a target for the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the Premier League sides remain interested in the 18-year-old. Leeds are in a position where they need to sell an asset this summer in order to stay on the right side of Profitability and Sustainability regulations. Crysencio Summerville is another of Daniel Farke's key players who has been attracting top flight attention both domestically and abroad but as yet Leeds are yet to be tested by an offer.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, club chairman Paraag Marathe was unable to rule out Gray leaving Elland Road as Leeds battled to stay within Profit and Sustainability regulations. He said: “If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been. And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say.

“Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens."