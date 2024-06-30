Leeds United reject Brentford's £40m offer for Archie Gray as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested
and live on Freeview channel 276
The teenager travelled for a medical on Saturday night as a £40m deal became imminent, but the two clubs were still in talks over the payment schedule. But the YEP can reveal that on Sunday morning Leeds rejected the offer from Brentford.
Gray has been a target for the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the Premier League sides remain interested in the 18-year-old. Leeds are in a position where they need to sell an asset this summer in order to stay on the right side of Profitability and Sustainability regulations. Crysencio Summerville is another of Daniel Farke's key players who has been attracting top flight attention both domestically and abroad but as yet Leeds are yet to be tested by an offer.
Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, club chairman Paraag Marathe was unable to rule out Gray leaving Elland Road as Leeds battled to stay within Profit and Sustainability regulations. He said: “If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been. And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say.
“Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens."
Gray's move to Brentford would have represented a club record arrival for the West London side, just months after Igor Thiago's £30m transfer from Club Brugge had been agreed. The 22-year-old will officially join the Bees tomorrow after a deal was announced in February. A £40m deal for Gray would have represented unprecedented spending from Brentford across one transfer window. Last summer they forked out around £61m transfer fees, which is their highest total to date in a single window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.