Gelhardt, who turned 20 yesterday, has enjoyed a breakthrough year at first-team level, finally breaking into Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League side in October after a year in the Under-23s.

Since then he has played 15 more times in the top flight, albeit starting only twice, and has played in six of Jesse Marsch’s eight games in charge. The youngster has impressed his more experienced team-mate this season, particularly with the attitude he displays – something Rodrigo believes is a vital complement to ability.

“Joffy is an amazing player, he has a big future, a great future,” he said.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a good guy, a hard worker and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you have the quality but not the mentality but he’s in the right way.

“I’m really happy for him, everyone is, because he’s helping us.”

The highlight of the 2021/22 season so far for the ex-Wigan Athletic prospect was undoubtedly his last-gasp match winner against Norwich City at a packed Elland Road back in March.

The diminutive Gelhardt won an initial header in midfield to put Raphinha in behind the Canaries’ back line and then sprinted goalward in support of the Brazilian to be in the right place to receive the ball back and find the net, sending the famous old stadium into raptures.

RIGHT MENTALITY - Joe Gelhardt has the work-ethic to accompany his ability according to Leeds United team-mate Rodrigo. Pic: Getty

Rodrigo, who scored the opener in that fixture, says the goal will live with Gelhardt for the rest of his life in football.

“I can imagine that, for him, it was an unbelievable moment,” the Spanish forward told the YEP.

“I’m completely sure that in 15 years he will remember this moment as the day he did it.”

Rodrigo came to Elland Road as the club’s record signing in a £27m move from Valencia in the summer of 2020, just 19 days after Gelhardt completed the switch from Wigan for a deal in the region of £1m, plus add-ons.

They have both had to exercise patience amid frustration at Leeds, Rodrigo owing to struggles with injuries, including the bi-lateral foot pain he tried to play through earlier this season, and Gelhardt because of niggles and less game time than he might have hoped for.

As the Whites’ relegation battle nears its end, with just 17 days left in the season, both men are vying for a place in Marsch’s attack.

Rodrigo has three goals in the last six games, although he was unable to shine against Crystal Palace or Manchester City, while Gelhardt caught the eye with his late cameo against Pep Guardiola’s side.