Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Premier League calendar has received an update for the month of October after fixtures versus Liverpool and Leicester City have been altered.

This is due to the Reds’ involvement in the UEFA Champions League and Leeds’ fixture with Leicester now selected for broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Leeds will now face the Foxes at 20:15 BST on Thursday, October 20 – a 45-minute delay to the original kick-off time.

Leeds' visit to Anfield will now take place on Saturday, October 29 (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, United’s away tie against Liverpool has been brought forward to Saturday, October 29, although a new kick-off time is yet to be decided.

Leeds were originally supposed to face Liverpool on Sunday, October 30 but due to the Reds’ congested schedule, a more conventional Saturday clash has been chosen instead.

Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League just three days after the rescheduled Leeds fixture, and will play AFC Ajax three days before the Whites visit Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face a gruelling 16 matches between the beginning of September and November 5, with Leeds’ visit to Merseyside occurring towards the tail end of that run.