Leeds United receive 'transfer approach' as Andrea Radrizzani makes 'bitter' claim
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to return to action.
Leeds United are now just days away from restarting their campaign with the international break almost over. The Whites get an earlier return to action than most, taking on strugglers Rotherham United on Friday night.
Daniel Farke's men went into the break in sizzling form, winning three on the bounce and closing the gap to the top two in the process. They will now look to continue that form on the other side of the break, and they should fancy their chances against the struggling Millers. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Roca claims
Real Betis are said to have started negotiations with Leeds over a permanent move for Marc Roca, who is currently on loan with the Spanish club. Gonzalo Tortosa has made the claim, suggesting Roca's permanent signing is a 'priority' for Betis this winter.
It's also claimed that Betis fancy their chances of making a deal happen, and that's despite that fact Roca only arrived at Leeds the season before last. It will be interesting to see what price tag the Whites slap on the Spaniard.
Radrizzani admission
Former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has been speaking about his time at Elland Road and his move to Sampdoria earlier this year. Radrizzani left on differing terms with Leeds fans, but he ultimately oversaw a positive spell, especially factoring in what came before him.
“I always said that in life I am attracted to a challenge, so just like it was for Leeds, I decided to help Matteo Manfredi to save Sampdoria from a situation that was close to bankruptcy,” Radrizzani said. at the DLA Piper Sport Forum in Milan. “It ended on a bitter note, but it was important for my professional growth. I did good things there, but also many mistakes and I hope to learn from them."