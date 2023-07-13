The Whites received the 17th largest cash sum of all English clubs whose players featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as part of FIFA’s club benefits programme.

Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen all made appearances at the tournament which took place during the middle of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The benefits programme stipulates clubs receive more in compensation the longer their player spends with their national team at a FIFA tournament. Due to the United States reaching the Round of 16, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands, Leeds received more than if they had been knocked out in the group stage, as Kristensen’s Denmark were.

Manchester City were the English club to receive the largest sum at just shy of $4.6 million, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United all received in excess of $2 million.