Leeds United return to competitive action with a Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening. The Whites will be bidding to open up a five-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, but will be aware of the size of the task they face at Elland Road.

United have beaten City just once since returning to the top flight in 2020, with those three points coming in a 2-1 win back in April 2021. More concerningly, however, Jesse Marsch’s side have lost their last two matches against the champions by an aggregate of 11-0.

But before next week’s clash, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. With that in mind, here is Thursday’s rumour roundup.

Vazquez price detailed

Reported Leeds United target Jesus Vazquez could be available for around £4.4 million, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. A recent report from El Desmarque suggested that the Whites were eager to lure the full-back to Elland Road on a temporary basis.

But Di Marzio’s update would suggest that Vazquez’s current employers Valencia would be open to the prospect of a permanet agreement. It’s not all good news for United, however, with claims that Italian outfit Torino are working to buy the 19-year-old outright.

Everton keen on Parisi

Leeds United could face competition from Everton for reported target Fabiano Parisi, according to Pianeta Empoli. The full-back is currently on the books at Empoli, and has impressed enough in Serie A of late to earn a first call-up to the senior Italian national side last month.

