Both Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray sat out the weekend FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle with groin and knee complaints respectively. Neither injury was significant however and the duo have been back on the grass at Thorp Arch this week. Daniel James [groin] and Struijk remain out, however.

"Some good news, Cree Summerville had a few problems for the cup game, he's back in training and available," said Farke on Wednesday. "Archie Gray, after his injury, is also back in training and back available. Some good progress with Daniel James and Pascal Struijk but for this game and this week they're not available."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds initially thought Struijk's groin issue was a slight one that would keep him out for a couple of games, but he has now missed a month of action, including five Championship outings. Farke is optimistic over the centre-back's recovery but still cannot say when he will be able to count on the Dutchman again.

"He has finished his injection therapy, the re-scan was quite good, there is progress in his healing," said the manager. "He's doing individual running stuff outside. At least a couple weeks away from team training. We hope that it's then much improved and after that he can return back, he's still a crucial player for us. It's a tricky injury because everyone was expecting the healing to be much quicker. I'm happy he's back out running on the training pitch and can work on his fitness level. I hope it's a question of weeks not months. It's still too soon to speak about an exact time-frame."