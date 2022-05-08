Leeds United receive massive Premier League survival boost as injuries add to huge Burnley blow

Fifth-bottom Burnley lined up for Saturday afternoon's hosting of Aston Villa level on points with fourth-bottom Leeds and on the same amount of games played but with a far superior goal difference.

United's destiny in terms of staying in the division had fallen out of their own hands via the previous weekend's results which left third-bottom Everton two points behind United but with a game in hand.

Yet the picture changed as part of a huge boost for the Whites on Saturday afternoon as the Clarets fell to a 3-1 defeat against Steven Gerrard's side at Turf Moor.

FORCED OFF: Burnley captain James Tarkowski, centre, suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

As part of a huge potential double blow for the Clarets, Burnley captain James Tarkowski was also forced with a hamstring injury two minutes after the interval and the centre-back will be assessed early next week.

"We don’t know at this moment in time, he felt a tight hamstring," said Clarets boss Mike Jackson.

"We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.

"He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision, but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore."

Striker Matej Vydra missed out on Saturday's clash altogether having picked up a knee injury in the previous weekend's 2-1 win at Watford.

Jackson said: "Vyds felt his knee, we will know a little bit more next week.

"He felt it after the Watford game last week and we are ongoing with that.

"We will be a bit clearer on Monday or Tuesday."

Given their still far inferior goal difference, Leeds need a point or better in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Arsenal to keep their destiny in their own hands.

Everton are in action at Leicester City at the same time in another Sunday 2pm kick-off.