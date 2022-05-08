Leeds United receive massive Premier League survival boost as injuries add to huge Burnley blow

Fifth-bottom Burnley lined up for Saturday afternoon's hosting of Aston Villa level on points with fourth-bottom Leeds and on the same amount of games played but with a far superior goal difference.
United's destiny in terms of staying in the division had fallen out of their own hands via the previous weekend's results which left third-bottom Everton two points behind United but with a game in hand.
Yet the picture changed as part of a huge boost for the Whites on Saturday afternoon as the Clarets fell to a 3-1 defeat against Steven Gerrard's side at Turf Moor.
As part of a huge potential double blow for the Clarets, Burnley captain James Tarkowski was also forced with a hamstring injury two minutes after the interval and the centre-back will be assessed early next week.
"We don’t know at this moment in time, he felt a tight hamstring," said Clarets boss Mike Jackson.
"We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.
"He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision, but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore."
Striker Matej Vydra missed out on Saturday's clash altogether having picked up a knee injury in the previous weekend's 2-1 win at Watford.
Jackson said: "Vyds felt his knee, we will know a little bit more next week.
"He felt it after the Watford game last week and we are ongoing with that.
"We will be a bit clearer on Monday or Tuesday."
Given their still far inferior goal difference, Leeds need a point or better in Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Arsenal to keep their destiny in their own hands.
Everton are in action at Leicester City at the same time in another Sunday 2pm kick-off.
Burnley, meanwhile, now have just three games left, trips to Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur and back in-form Villa followed by a home date against Newcastle United on the final day.