Leeds United receive FA Cup Third Round snub as Everton and Burnley fans get raw deal

Leeds United's FA Cup Third Round tie with League One Peterborough United has not been selected by broadcasters BBC and ITV to be shown live on the weekend of 6/7 January 2024.

The Whites' unprecedented 13th consecutive away FA Cup tie will not be televised in the United Kingdom after BBC and ITV selected other fixtures ahead of Leeds' trip to London Road. Posh will host United for the first time in almost 11 years when the two sides meet on January 6, where they will compete for a place in the Fourth Round of English football's oldest competition.

Leeds' recent FA Cup performances have left plenty to be desired and were eliminated at the Fifth Round stage last season by Fulham in what could be categorised as one of their better runs of the past decade or two. Exits to Crawley Town, Sutton United and non-league Histon punctuate Leeds' FA Cup history since the turn of the Millennium, meaning the Whites are always high on the agenda for broadcasters keen to beam a potential giant-killing.

This year, though, with Leeds' stable and promising Championship form, United have been passed over for Third Round live broadcast. Instead, the Wear-Tyne derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United will be shown in the early kick-off slot on Saturday, January 6. Meanwhile, Championship rivals Middlesbrough host Aston Villa in the BBC's 5:30pm showing that same day.

Arsenal take on Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday, January 7, while Manchester United make the short trip to Wigan Athletic an 8:15pm Monday night kick-off. Fans of two northern clubs have the right to feel aggrieved by the scheduling of their Third Round ties as Everton - drawn away to Crystal Palace - will play live on ITV4 at 8pm on Thursday evening, posing significant travel difficulties for Toffees fans.