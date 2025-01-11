Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have included Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev in the travelling squad to face Harrogate Town at Elland Road this evening.

Whites' boss Daniel Farke names an experienced group to take on the League Two strugglers, but has simultaneously rung the changes in his starting lineup.

First choice centre-forward Joel Piroe and goalkeeper Illan Meslier sit out the clash, although the latter is on the bench, as Farke had suggested would be the case during his pre-match press conference earlier in the week. Mateo Joseph and Karl Darlow come into the side to replace them in their respective positions.

There is also a full debut for Josuha Guilavogui who, despite making several late substitute appearances, is yet to start for Leeds. The 34-year-old is expected to feature in central midfield this evening with skipper Ethan Ampadu dropping back into central defence alongside Struijk, who is passed fit. Similarly, summer signing Isaac Schmidt is given a run-out from the start for the first time since swapping the Swiss Super League for English football.

Meanwhile, Farke has opted to rest attacking pair Dan James and Brenden Aaronson after a prolonged run in the side over the congested festive period. They are replaced by Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, neither of whom featured in the 3-3 draw at Hull City seven days ago.

Leeds XI: Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu (c), Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Gnonto, Ramazani, Aaronson, Joseph

Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Wober, Gruev, Tanaka, Aaronson, James