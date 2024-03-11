Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United returned to the Championship's top two following their win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. The Whites now sit just three points behind Leicester City in the table and with nine games to go, they'll fancy their chances of getting their chances on the second tier title this season.

Millwall are Leeds' next opponents with the resurgent Lions travelling up to face United on Sunday afternoon and Daniel Farke's side will be keen to stretch their unbeaten run to 13 games. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there this evening.

Kristensen days numbered

Leeds United are willing to accept offers for Rasmus Kristensen this summer, according to Football Insider. The right-back has been on loan at Roma this season after joining the club in the months following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League and while he has impressed in the Italian capital, it seems he has no future at Leeds.

Daniel Farke has already made his thoughts clear on those currently out on loan and it seems the club will look to offload most of them rather than attempt to reintegrate them back into the Whites' first-team set up. Kristensen is one of those earmarked for an exit, the report claims, despite the club being short of full-back options.

Kristensen spent one season at Elland Road before last summer's loan move, making 30 appearances and scoring three goals in all competitions.

Levy sent Rodon message

Daniel Levy has been urged to accept a fee of around £10-13million for Joe Rodon ahead of what could be a big summer at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are said to be keen on selling Rodon at the end of the campaign and Leeds have been strongly linked with making his loan move permanent.

It's a move that lawyer and Spurs expert John Wenham believes should happen and he has urged Levy to learn from the past mistakes he had made in the past.

“Tottenham’s decision to sell Rodon this summer will be down to whether or not Levy has learned from his past mistakes," Wenham told Tottenham News. "Do Spurs want to actually continue with this rebuild or do they want to dig their heels in and try and get more money for Rodon?