Leeds United reach FA Youth Cup final in big-crowd thriller as rising star shines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s impressive under-18s booked their place in the FA Youth Cup final after edging a seven-goal thriller against Thursday night’s visitors Millwall in front of over 10,000 fans at Elland Road where a first team squad member excelled.

Leeds began very brightly and created several good chances but Millwall went ahead in the 18th minute after an attack down the left ended with Kavali Heywood heading home a Frankie Maciocia cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were momentarily on the ropes as the Lions quickly pressed for a second goal but Leeds drew level just 13 minutes after conceding as Rhys Chadwick coolly slotted home a penalty that he had won himself after being brought down by Alfie Massey.

The goal restored order and a dominant Whites went ahead just five minutes later through current first team squad member Charlie Crew who rifled home a terrific volleyed finish through a crowded box after Millwall failed to clear a corner as part of a fine display from the young midfielder.

Leeds then had a glorious chance to bag a third goal shortly after the restart as lively winger Josh McDonald raced away one on one after poor Millwall play only to curl his attempt to beat keeper Albert Penney just wide.

Millwall then made Leeds pay by drawing level shortly afterwards as the Whites failed to deal with a corner that dropped at the feet of Joshua Stephenson who was able to turn and fire home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead did not last long and United then went back in front from a corner themselves, a Millwall attempt to clear bouncing off George Beaumont into the back of the net for an own goal.

But incredibly, Beaumont then netted at the right end just two minutes later, blasting home from close range after Whites centre-back Reuben Lopata-White's attempt to cleat a cross bounced back off the crossbar.

In driving rain, both teams then exchanged chances in the bid to bag the game's seventh goal which arrived for Leeds in the 71st minute via another own goal from a corner, this time from Harvey Whiteman whose touch took the ball beyond keeper Penney as Alfie Cresswell challenged for a header.

It proved the game’s winning goal, both teams then going all out for another as part of a pulsating cup tie which ended with Millwall’s Stephenson blasting a glorious chance over the bar in the 97th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United under-18s v Millwall: Mahady, Richards, Cresswell, Lopata-White, Toulson, Crew, Chadwick, Vincent, McDonald, Chambers, Lane. Subs: Grainger, Billett, Bird, Pickles, Brown, Brockie, Render