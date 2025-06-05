Rangers have appointed a big ex-Leeds rival as their new boss.

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of a former Leeds United rival as the club’s new head coach who has quickly signalled his intent.

Russell Martin led Southampton to victory against Leeds in the 2024 Championship play-off final which led to the Whites facing a second consecutive season of second tier football as the Saints went up.

Martin, though, was sacked by Southampton in December as the club struggled on their top-flight return en route to relegation with Leeds now going the other way as Championship champions.

Martin has been out of work since being sacked by the Saints but the 39-year-old has now been confirmed as the new head coach of SPL giants Rangers who share the same ownership as Leeds.

"It is a privilege to be named head coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” said Martin, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

"There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments.

"Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in."

Rangers Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell added: “Through the many conversations Patrick and I have had with Russell in recent weeks, he has emerged as the outstanding candidate.

“Russell comes to Rangers with hard-earned experience. His time in the Premier League has sharpened his approach, both tactically and personally. He’s better for it, and we believe that will translate into the kind of leadership and performance our supporters expect.

“We’re looking forward to getting to work with Russell immediately as we prepare for a demanding and important season ahead.”