Leeds United quick sub swap, touchline cheerleader, off-camera moments and Norwich man's bad day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a long and uncomfortable spell in the second half in which the Canaries were totally dominant in possession, which is not something we've seen often in Leeds games this season. Daniel Farke was delighted with how his players coped, however, and how they kept the visitors from creating any real danger during that period. He felt the win was deserved and on the balance of chances it would be hard to disagree. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Archie Gray

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BOSSED: Norwich City's Borja Sainz, right, by 17-year-old Leeds United star Archie Gray, left, in Wednesday night's Championship clash at Elland Road. Photo by Tony Johnson.

The youngster's performance was summed up by the second half counter attack he got back to stop. He kept his head, stayed on his feet, won the ball and then calmly eased past a challenge. Yet another mature-beyond-his-years display that was sadly cut short by that late, late injury. Took a painful kick, having once again shown himself too quick-footed for an opponent, and limped off and Leeds will hope and pray that the initial assessment of cautious optimism holds true.

Patrick Bamford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another start, another goal. That's four in his last five outings and it was a peach of a finish too, a perfectly-placed header. Thanks to the Chelsea philosophy, Bamford has a fair few ex clubs, teams he played for on loan and Norwich City is one of those. It very much looked like he enjoyed scoring that one against them. He might have had another one or two, as well, but thanks to his and his team's defensive efforts the header proved to be the winner.

Bad day

Jaidon Anthony

The winger started so brightly, showing feet that were too quick for his markers. The first one he bypassed with ease and the second he baited into a foul on the touchline. But from then on, despite playing an important role in the defensive effort, he had some struggles on the ball. Played in by Bamford, he could easily have made it 2-0 but his first touch was poor and didn't allow him to get a clean strike off. The slip that led to Norwich's counter wasn't his fault, but he did then go and give them a needless free-kick in a dangerous area. On both occasions his team-mates bailed him out.

Borja Sainz

Coming out second best in a physical battle with another player is never going to be enjoyable, but when the opposition player in question is 17, five years your junior, it must be doubly unpleasant. Sainz was unable to get any real joy out of the teenager, other than a ball in behind that he raced onto. Apart from that he was pretty well handled and couldn't ruffle the apprentice right-back's feathers at all.

Off-camera

Summerville flicking the ball over the head of kitman Paul en route to some shooting practice at the end of the warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke imploring his men to calm down after a rushed first few minutes and some sloppy play.

Substitute Jaidon Anthony applauding Archie Gray as he recovered from a whack in the ribs and a tussle with Borja Sainz that resulted in a Norwich free-kick, to win a battle of strength with the same player on the touchline.

Wagner motioning that Daniel James dived on the touchline as the winger went down without contact from Josh Sargent.

Rob Price, Rishi Dhand and Farke having a conflab in the technical area to discuss the situation involving James and his knock, while Jaidon Anthony looked on in case he had to get ready. Chris Domogalla had a word with James to let him know how long was left to half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad