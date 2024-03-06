Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They did bloody, gruelling battle, won 1-0 and at full-time could barely stand, let alone celebrate as Elland Road gave it the thumbs up. The Championship can get a bit like this, especially as it nears the business end of the season, because games are so frequent and so competitive and so difficult. With bodies aching and teams crawling toward the March international break, 1-0 wins are worth their weight in gold. The Marcelo Bielsa team had four of them in the February of the promotion season, three of which were consecutive, and then two more against Swansea and Barnsley that all-but sealed the deal.

At such times, when the goals are not flying in with the same frequency and it's all a bit too tight for comfort in the final minutes of games, you get your kicks where you can and on Tuesday night Leeds United's Welsh contingent were well worth watching even if the game itself wasn't a classic. They trotted out together at the start of the warm-up, passing a ball around in a square while the rest of the squad paired up, before forming up in a sideways 'L' shape for kick-off. A line of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and freshly-installed right-back Connor Roberts, with Daniel James ahead of him. The connection, which caused issues for Huddersfield Town in the second half on Saturday, would be important for much of the night. The collective experience and physicality was vital.

It was the other side of the pitch that held joy in a quick, bright start for Leeds, Sam Byram and Crysencio Summerville linking up well. But Daniel Farke set out to keep Stoke's full-backs honest by swapping his wingers back and forth, and James' pace was a problem on both sides. He raced off the left wing to challenge Daniel Iversen's heavy touch and should have had a penalty for the resulting collision. There followed a period of football that mirrored or perhaps contributed to the flat atmosphere inside Elland Road. Something wasn't quite right with Leeds in possession, their passing was off and it wasn't easy to get the ball from the back to the front. Farke furiously gesticulated and held his arms out, while seemingly looking in Georginio Rutter's direction. And before too long, the Frenchman began to dominate, showing the two sides of his game.

KEY MAN - Daniel James and his fellow Welshmen in the Leeds United side were key to victory as they beat Stoke City 1-0 at Elland Road. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

First came the creativity, playing in Patrick Bamford with a lovely lobbed pass that the striker took on and shot hard across goal, forcing Iversen into a good stop. And then, when Roberts produced one of a number of inviting crosses, Rutter arrived, leapt highest and headed over the crossbar. Rutter had been guilty of similar at Huddersfield, where he simply wasn't enough of a factor for Leeds. At Elland Road he appeared determined not to let another game pass him by. He was back on the ball, sending James through this time and Iversen came out on top. Leeds were on top generally by this stage, though and Iversen had to deny James a second time when Glen Kamara created an opening.

If at first, or second, you don't succeed, try again but kick it even harder this time. Rutter was the architect of the goal, from deep, turning out of trouble in that lovely way of his and sending the ball down the right for James. The winger got to the area, jinked one way, then the other and unleashed a fierce drive into the far corner. It took a nick on the way through and precisely no one in white cared. Leeds were 1-0 up and James had his first goal since January 24, his 11th of the season. The goal was a reminder that this Leeds team can hurt you from just about anywhere. Whether it's Ampadu's long-range passing, Rutter's ability to turn deep possession into chances or the threat that comes from having pace out wide, Leeds can be a problem in so many different ways. "This season you can see that we are focusing more on having the ball," said Mateo Joseph in the matchday programme. But it was what Leeds did without the football that secured this win.

Illan Meslier took on importance, saving brilliantly from Ki-Jana Hoever before the break. And after the interval, with Stoke suddenly enjoying a spell of possession and territory, Leeds needed to get a foot in, even if they could not keep a foot on the ball. Ilia Gruev and Kamara buzzed around trying to do just that, while Rodon and Ampadu cleared almost everything that came their way. There was one occasion when Ampadu was skinned by Tyrese Campbell and Meslier was needed again, but the centre-backs defended almost exactly as they have defended in 2024. When the possession game isn't firing, there's a lot to be said for the satisfaction Rodon in particular provides with his visible relish for duels and recovery runs. Farke would call it greed for clean sheets and Rodon is forever ravenous.

What always helps when an opposition is on top, is to poke and prod at their discipline and Rodon was one of three Welshmen to help Ben Pearson write his name in the referee's notebook - not that he ordinarily needs much assistance. Rodon won the ball, James took it on and drew a foul and when Pearson kicked the ball away, clipping the winger as he did so, Roberts made a song and dance to Oliver Langford while Rodon confronted the Stoke man. The result was a yellow card for Pearson.

If Rodon, Roberts, Ampadu and James hadn't entertained you enough, on came Mateo Joseph to liven things up front. He was on the pitch a matter of moments before fighting to get on the end of an Ampadu long ball and take it past Iversen, only to be denied by a goal-line clearance. He tried again when James found him on the left, cutting inside a defender and curling the ball just wide of the far post.

Despite those chances, Leeds were still not in control, a point made forcefully to Meslier by Roberts after an aimless punt up the pitch. Roberts had plenty to say all night, including some words of wisdom for Pearson after his second yellow. It was the Welsh, again, who did for the Stoke substitute. He blocked James off the ball as Ampadu broke, and received instant feedback from James, Rodon and Roberts to go with his red card. Further punishment was on the cards when Joel Piroe fed James in the area, but Iversen made yet another stop, this time with his face.