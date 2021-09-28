INTERNATIONAL PAIR - Leeds United new boy Daniel James and stalwart Stuart Dallas have been called up by Wales and Northern Ireland respectively for their October games. Pic: Getty

Daniel James has had an eventful time of it since a £25m deadline day move from Manchester United to Elland Road, quickly integrating with Bielsa's plans and requiring a helicopter ride to Fulham for a Carabao Cup clash after the birth of his son. Life shows no signs of slowing down for the pace merchant, his whirlwind few weeks being followed up by a call up for Wales' World Cup Qualifying games against Czech Republic and Estonia.

Whites' team-mate Tyler Roberts joins him in Robert Page's squad, Leeds contributing half of the Welsh forward line for the upcoming international break.

Stuart Dallas will make his return to the Northern Ireland side for their games in Switzerland and Bulgaria, having missed the last set of international fixtures through personal circumstances. The 30-year-old has racked up 56 caps for his country despite not becoming a regular for the national team until he was almost in his mid 20s. Since arriving at Leeds Dallas has been a mainstay of the Northern Ireland side and worn the captain's armband on occasion in the absence of Steven Davis.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper will also see international action next month, having been called up by Scotland manager Steve Clarke for the games against Israel and the Faroe Islands.