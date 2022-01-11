The January transfer window is in full flow while Marcelo Bielsa's injuries continue to pile up at Thorp Arch.

We discuss all the latest news from Elland Road, reflect on the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham, talk transfers and injuries and take a number of questions from supporters in our live Q&A on our social media channels.

Watch back our live stream above - and make sure you're following us on Facebook here and Twitter here to catch it as it happens.

