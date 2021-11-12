Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites sit 15th in the Premier League this season amid the final stoppage of 2021 for international football, having won two out of their opening 11 games of the top flight campaign so far.

We discuss all the latest news from Elland Road, reflect on the 1-1 draw with Leicester City in LS11, talk Raphinha and take a number of questions from supporters in our live Q&A on our social media channels.

Watch back our live stream above - and make sure you're following us on Facebook here and Twitter here to catch it as it happens.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.