The summer transfer window is now open and Leeds United’s attempt to build a promotion-worthy team at the second time of asking can get underway.

Other than the YEP’s news of Brenden Aaronson returning, it has been a quiet week at Elland Road. This summer was never going to come close to the madness of its 2023 predecessor. A stable ownership picture, a manager with the backing of the chairman and the nucleus of a squad that came within 90 minutes of the Premier League are all still in place, meaning the ins and outs will not be anywhere near as significant. Leeds have a head start on their former selves and Daniel Farke has a full pre-season to go at, but there remains so much work to be done in order to put a title challenge together.

They will need wingers, because at least one of the current wide players is highly likely to depart. They will need to address the hole that Joe Rodon’s return to Tottenham Hotspur has created - perhaps with another play for the Welsh international - and the potential exit of Liam Cooper should contract talks not lead to a new deal. Farke talked a lot about needing more goals from all over the pitch last season and the midfield was one area that did not chip in enough. And there are other areas of the pitch that could do with a fresh lick of paint.

Though there is nothing imminent on the player trading front, Leeds will be active in the window. The club has made no secret of the need for a player sale, or two, in order to stay on the right side of the EFL’S Profitability and Sustainability regulations and there are a number of candidates in the squad who could help them achieve the necessary profit. But as chairman Paraag Marathe made clear, Leeds will be out to recruit and strengthen Farke’s hand in order to put out what they believe will be the best side in the division. So ahead of the transfer business getting properly underway, here are some of your questions and the YEP take on what you want to know about Leeds United, right now.