Leeds United Q and A with exit prediction and key to Rodon deal as summer transfer window opens
Other than the YEP’s news of Brenden Aaronson returning, it has been a quiet week at Elland Road. This summer was never going to come close to the madness of its 2023 predecessor. A stable ownership picture, a manager with the backing of the chairman and the nucleus of a squad that came within 90 minutes of the Premier League are all still in place, meaning the ins and outs will not be anywhere near as significant. Leeds have a head start on their former selves and Daniel Farke has a full pre-season to go at, but there remains so much work to be done in order to put a title challenge together.
They will need wingers, because at least one of the current wide players is highly likely to depart. They will need to address the hole that Joe Rodon’s return to Tottenham Hotspur has created - perhaps with another play for the Welsh international - and the potential exit of Liam Cooper should contract talks not lead to a new deal. Farke talked a lot about needing more goals from all over the pitch last season and the midfield was one area that did not chip in enough. And there are other areas of the pitch that could do with a fresh lick of paint.
Though there is nothing imminent on the player trading front, Leeds will be active in the window. The club has made no secret of the need for a player sale, or two, in order to stay on the right side of the EFL’S Profitability and Sustainability regulations and there are a number of candidates in the squad who could help them achieve the necessary profit. But as chairman Paraag Marathe made clear, Leeds will be out to recruit and strengthen Farke’s hand in order to put out what they believe will be the best side in the division. So ahead of the transfer business getting properly underway, here are some of your questions and the YEP take on what you want to know about Leeds United, right now.
@MrROSSii1990 Gut feeling...who goes?
The big one, right off the bat. Crysencio Summerville has the look and feel of the most likely departure for a number of reasons. Firstly, he's good enough. He proved last season he was better than most Championship defenders and he is destined to play in a top flight somewhere. Secondly, the money. Leeds paid something like £1.5m for him and could rake in something like £30m or even £35m for him. The profit margin will look very, very good when it comes to P&S headroom. Summerville made a smart decision last summer to stay and become a main man at Leeds and had they gone up I could have seen a new contract at Elland Road. Now, however, I can see an exit. No one at Leeds is making any noise about a determination to keep him. And as good as he was last season, with a bit of money to spend I could see him being replaced - just as long as the replacement brings goals and they get that from midfield and other areas too.
Summerville is the most likely and for me Willy Gnonto is the second most likely exit. He wanted to go last summer, the season didn't exactly pan out as he might have expected and the battle with Dan James was far harder than many would have predicted. Chuck in Summerville's likely exit, the loss of his best friend, and can you really see the Italian international staying? If he's to return to the senior fold with Italy he needs to be in the Premier League or Serie A.
Beyond those two I'm not sure I'd be backing any really major or damaging exits and I think that the sale of those two would alleviate any P&S concerns because they will both bring in huge amounts of profit. We're not expecting wholesale change or a mass exodus this summer. Daniel Farke is happy with the nucleus of the squad as it is, it just needs sharpening here and there.
@smisles98 Pre-season tour of Germany rumours, are they true?
Yes, we are anticipating a trip to Germany for Farke and his squad as they prepare for the new season, but the friendlies are not confirmed and the details are still to be firmed up before the club makes any announcements.
@kickerofelves1 Is there any reason why Leeds won't want to sell Gnonto?
I don't know that Leeds will necessarily want to sell Gnonto, I think it probably just makes sense. I think he will most likely favour that outcome.
@GraemeDixon8 Who is your favourite from the proper big four? Anthrax, Megadeath, Metallica Or Slayer?
Metallica. Saw them at Reading Festival and it was incredible. No other word for it. I can accept their dysfunction and Lars being Lars, when they sound and play like they did then.
@GrumpyDad182 How likely is it that Aaronson will still be here come September? I know he's said he's staying, but from what I understand he still has an active loan clause that could be used? Feeling a little sceptical that he'll still be here.
The loan clause thing is interesting, because we were of the understanding that only two clauses remained active and one of those was Jack Harrison. Marc Roca obviously outed himself as the other. But regardless, the fact that Farke has held positive talks with Aaronson, club sources were confident in asserting he would return and the player himself has gone on the record to confirm it, suggests to me that is the plan and they'll stick to it. Having said what he said this week, there's just no way Aaronson could go and force another loan exit and ever show his face in Leeds again. He's contracted to 2027 after all. And Leeds cannot afford to sell him for what would right now be a huge loss. I think he'll be here and I think he'll play. Quite what part he'll play is what we're about to discover when he returns for pre-season.
@ProXThompson Who would you rather keep Rutter, Willy or Summerville?
As above, I'd almost be resigned to losing Summerville and Gnonto but even if that was not the case, I would choose Rutter. He's the most fun to watch, of an incredibly fun trio. Gnonto's game is about powerful shots and cutting inside. Summerville's is about that jink in from the left and the exquisite curling shots. Rutter is just so unpredictable. His dribbling is a joy to behold when he's in full flight and feeling it.
@gazzachapps UK or American office Graham?
Make room in your life for the word and. Both excellent shows, in their way.
@kwalker1991 Apart from David Healy, who has been your favourite Leeds player to watch?
Pablo Hernandez and Raphinha, for similar reasons. They were both an absolute joy to watch and I enjoyed the sliderule passes as much as the nutmegs. Raphinha possibly just pips the promotion her because his ability level was just so ridiculously high. It's still incredible to think we got to see him doing his stuff at Elland Road, before the inevitable £50m move to Barcelona. A genuine Brazilian international star.
@pepperds Keen to get your thoughts on the Red Bull investment and how it can help financially in the short term ahead of the season. Cheers.
Well the way it was structured, with a significant shirt deal, certainly helps with the P&S restrictions for next season. It was one way in which Leeds could ameliorate for the drop in parachute payments. I think the Trust struck the right balance with their statement on vigilance because you cannot for one second believe that Red Bull dipped their toe in English football just to have a toe in English football. They will undoubtedly be looking further down the line. This just isn't the club for name changes and the like, is it? It will be interesting to discover if the new relationship leads to any recruitment benefits for Leeds because there is a wealth of knowledge and scouting resources to tap into.
@CQJB_ Glad you changed your picture. Now we can see how much LUFC has aged you. My question is, are you enjoying it? Love your reporting.
Absolutely. Five years in, almost. The games remain the very best bit about covering Leeds United, so the period in between seasons is never my favourite time of year. I enjoyed watching Leeds last season, especially when Summerville was in his office doing what he did and when Gray was showing us all why the hype was very much justified. Dealing with Daniel Farke was enjoyable too, he's more personable than a number of managers I've worked with and he's incredibly good value when it comes to press conferences. Wembley as an experience, but not one I wish to repeat unless it ends in a champagne-soaked bus parade.
