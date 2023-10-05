Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter endured a difficult start to life at Elland Road, branded a transfer dud by some after fewer than 300 Premier League minutes, but the Frenchman’s performances in the Championship suggest his first six months in England could have simply been a false start.

Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers EFL Skybet Championship at Elland Road Stadium, Leeds. Photograph by Tony Johnson, 4th October 2023. Leeds Ethan Ampadu fend off QPRs Jake Clarke-Salter.

The 21-year-old’s latest goal contribution came on Wednesday night, receiving the ball with his back to goal, turning to dribble at Queens Park Rangers’ defence and finding Crysencio Summerville’s run through the middle with a crisp, precise pass. Cool as you like, the Dutchman obliged with the finish.

Rutter’s third assist of the season encapsulated the youngster’s ability in possession, carrying the ball through bodies, going past opponents utilising strength and skill.

The assist for Jaidon Anthony against Watford last month will stand out as a particularly memorable goal, largely due to the significant role played by Rutter in the build-up, while the set-up for Summerville at the other end of the pitch in midweek is yet another indicator his chance creation is hardly likely to dry up any time soon.

After ten matches, Leeds’ number 24 is among the Championship’s most prolific and efficient dribblers.

No player in England’s second tier has directly contributed to more goals by beating his man than Rutter, while only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Gabriel Sara of Leicester City and Norwich City, respectively, have had a hand in creating more goals.

Additionally, this season only two Championship players have attempted more dribbles than the Frenchman, who is oozing with confidence under Daniel Farke. Most encouraging is that there is an end product which occasionally follows Rutter’s bursts with the ball at his feet.

One such player going toe-to-toe with Leeds’ £30 million January signing, is Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, formerly of Leeds.

Sold for £9 million to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 after bursting onto the Elland Road scene at 18 years-old, Clarke has finally found form at Championship level once again, and is posting similar numbers to Leeds’ newest attacking entertainer.

The York-born academy graduate has attempted, and been successful with, more dribbles than any player in the Championship this season, whilst his six goal-creating actions for a young and vibrant Black Cats outfit, is on par with Rutter.

Four years ago, Leeds gambled that cashing in on Clarke would not harm their promotion aspirations. It was a bet which paid off as the team, led by Marcelo Bielsa, raced to the title that year while Clarke toiled at Spurs before underwhelming loan spells with QPR and Stoke City.

In a similar vein, Leeds took a chance on Rutter at the beginning of 2023 – it didn’t pay off, at least initially. Javi Gracia was reluctant to field the youngster, while Sam Allardyce labelled the Frenchman a player for next season. In total, Rutter played just 264 Premier League minutes, under four different coaches, en route to relegation on the final day.

Since Farke’s arrival, Rutter has been entrusted with leading the line, backed with the No. 9 role despite the signing of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford’s return to fitness. As a result, he is in the form of his fledgling career – playing regularly, and delivering on a consistent basis.

Georginio’s transfer fee is not his cross to bear, those are matters outside his control, but the club’s record buy is going some way to repaying the faith – and fee – invested in him.

Rutter has provided two goals and three assists in Leeds’ first ten outings this season; should he continue in the same vein over the remaining 36 games this season, he will have directly contributed to 23 goals by the end of the campaign.

Last year, only the likes of Chuba Akpom, now of AFC Ajax, Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP in the summer, Iliman Ndiaye, currently of Olympique Marseille and promoted Luton Town striker Carlton Morris exceeded 23 goal contributions.