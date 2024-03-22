Leeds United's place at the Championship's summit has justified their status as one of the league's most exciting teams and their ever-presence on television suggests as much. Daniel Farke's side went top for the first time after beating Millwall 2-0 last weekend and will hope to be there come May.

Farke deserves immense credit for the job he has done at Elland Road, particularly given how stark things looked in the summer, but it cannot be denied that the German has plenty of firepower at his disposal. Leeds were not massive spenders in the Premier League but have recruited well and have top-flight quality players in their squad.