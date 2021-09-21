Leeds United provide Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford injury updates

Both players picked up injuries during Friday night's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United and the duo will both miss Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash at Fulham.

Bamford has picked up an ankle injury whilst Ayling was taken off with a knee problem.

Leeds say that both players will continue their rehabilitation at Thorp Arch before Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANKLE INJURY: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Star winger Raphinha was also substituted from Friday's clash at St James' Park, after which Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said the Brazilian had a hip problem.

Robin Koch has been missing with a pelvic issue whilst fellow centre-back Diego Llorente has been out with a muscular injury.

Another centre-back, Pascal Struijk, remains suspended for tonight's clash at Fulham and also Saturday's fixture against West Ham.

Winger Jack Harrison also missed Friday's clash at Newcastle due to coronavirus.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.