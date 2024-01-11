Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi is the subject of reported interest from the Whites' Championship and FA Cup rivals Plymouth Argyle this month.

The 19-year-old has scarcely featured for Daniel Farke's side in all competitions and has largely found himself restricted to run-outs for the club's Under-21 group during 2023/24. Loan interest from fellow Championship side Plymouth could see the ex-Manchester City teenager join up with former England Under-20 head coach Ian Foster on the south coast for the remainder of the season, though.

Foster selected Gyabi for his U20 World Cup squad last summer and is thought to be an admirer of the tall, rangy Leeds midfielder, who is well-regarded in England coaching circles. The former FA youth coach recently returned to the United Kingdom following a brief stint as Steven Gerrard's assistant at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

He has taken charge at Home Park following the departure of Steven Schumacher and faces a task to replace £2.5 million Middlesbrough signing Finn Azaz, who left a loan spell at Plymouth to sign for Boro permanently, and Luke Cundle, who has joined up with Schumacher at new side Stoke City.

A £5 million signing from Man City in the summer of 2022, Gyabi is yet to establish himself as a first-team player at Elland Road but it is thought consistent minutes at Championship level could potentially help the London-born teen realise that goal. He remains contracted at Leeds until 2026.