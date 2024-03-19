Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attacking midfielder has been a regular in the Under 18s this season, making nine appearances in Premier League North, six of which have been starts. His first goal for the Under 18s arrived in October in a 4-3 defeat by Sunderland and more recently he has made a breakthrough into the Under 21s side. Chambers has started the last three Premier League 2 outings against Leicester, Norwich and Fulham and he claimed his first assist at the age group against the latter. He also came off the bench for the Under 18s in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool at Elland Road as Leeds reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1998.

Chambers is already a youth international for Scotland with four caps to his name. His Scotland Under 17 debut came in August against Switzerland and he captained the team a couple of days later against the same opposition, in a 3-2 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement confirmed that the teenager's contract will run to 2026: "Leeds United are pleased to announce Sam Chambers has signed his first professional contract with the club, until the summer of 2026. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Sam on signing his first professional contract and we look forward to his future progress"