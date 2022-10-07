Joseph is up for the award for the second time in succession, having lost out to Whites team-mate and strike partner Sonny Perkins for August’s prize.

The 18-year-old fired in a hat-trick against Stoke City in September, in one of only two outings in the month. The other came as a substitute in Leeds’ 6-2 win over Southampton Under 21s at Elland Road.

While Perkins has taken more headlines so far this season, thanks to a club and country goalscoring streak that now stretches to 10 games, Joseph has been no slouch in front of net and boasts nine goals in seven games. Four of his six PL2 goals came in the season opener against Derby County.

Leeds 21s boss Michael Skubala handed Joseph the captain’s armband for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy trip to Tranmere Rovers, despite the presence of more senior players Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and Kristoffer Klaesson in the starting line-up.

"Mateo was in a place where he's running hard, he's pressing, he does everything for the team and you know he was captain because of those attributes that I really value and it can be a striker, attacking or defending, and he was really good,” said the summer appointee.

Joseph arrived at Elland Road in January from LaLiga side RCD Espanyol and penned a three-and-a-half-year deal that expires in the summer of 2025.

His goalscoring ratio of 14 in 21 games for Espanyol Under 19s underlined potential that Leeds felt, having watched him for a long time.

BACK-TO-BACK - Mateo Joseph is up for Premier League 2 Player of the Month for the second successive month after three more goals for Leeds United. Pic: Steve Riding

Joseph is up against Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson for the PL2 September award, along with Crystal Palace’s John Kymani-Gordon, Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson, West Bromwich Albion man Reyes Cleary and Norwich forward Abu Kamara.

Three of Joseph’s fellow nominees also scored three goals in the month, while Hutchinson got two goals and an assist for Chelsea and Kamara two goals.